State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, will host a listening session Thursday in Whitehall.
The event, which is open to the public, is scheduled from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Sweet Temptations, 36396 Main St.
The listening session seeks to give constituents of the 31st Senate District an opportunity to share their thoughts on what the Legislature has accomplished so far, what they hope to see accomplished next session and how Smith can best represent the priorities of the district during the remainder of the 2019-20 session.
More information is available by contacting Alyssa Neuser in Smith’s office at 608-266-8546 or Sen.Smith@legis.wi.gov.