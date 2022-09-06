ALTOONA — The City Council is scheduled on Thursday night to discuss whether Altoona should prohibit smoking in its parks.
Listed as a strategic thinking session with possible action, the discussion will be part of the 6 p.m. Thursday council meeting at City Hall, 1303 Lynn Ave.
Materials provided with the agenda state that city staff are hoping the council will provide consensus on parameters for drafting an ordinance.
Thursday's discussion will include whether all parks or only specific ones should be smoke-free. The option of having smoking areas in otherwise nonsmoking parks will also be discussed.
Police Chief Kelly Bakken is scheduled to attend the meeting to discuss enforcement issues of a no smoking policy for city parks.
