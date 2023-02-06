Dozens of snowmobiles packed the trails Saturday just outside of Elk Mound. Great trail conditions and weather made provided the option for some snowmobilers to pack in over 100 miles. However, this week's warming temperatures are going to take their toll on packed snow on the trails. On Monday, the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department declared that snowmobile trails are immediately closed due to rising temperatures. This week's forecast includes above-freezing daytime high temperatures in the mid- to high-30s through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance for snow on Thursday in this week's forecast and Friday's temperatures are not anticipated to get above freezing. But then weekend high temperatures are expected to peek above freezing.
Dozens of snowmobiles packed the trails Saturday just outside of Elk Mound. Great trail conditions and weather made provided the option for some snowmobilers to pack in over 100 miles.
However, this week's warming temperatures are going to take their toll on packed snow on the trails. On Monday, the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department declared that snowmobile trails are immediately closed due to rising temperatures.
This week's forecast includes above-freezing daytime high temperatures in the mid- to high-30s through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance for snow on Thursday in this week's forecast and Friday's temperatures are not anticipated to get above freezing. But then weekend high temperatures are expected to peek above freezing.