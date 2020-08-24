ELLSWORTH — A large solar farm planned in Pierce County has gotten a permit needed for the project to proceed.
The county's Land Management Committee unanimously approved a conditional use permit last week for the 74-megawatt solar farm.
The Western Mustang Solar project, which is being developed by Ranger Power of Brooklyn, N.Y., intends to place solar panels on 479 acres of land in northeast Pierce County.
“Securing the county conditional use permit represents an important milestone for the project and its continued development and eventual construction," Sergio Trevino, director of permitting for Ranger Power, said in a news release.
The panels will be on a portion of the 1,055 acres that the power development company is leasing from 17 landowners in the town of Gilman.
If it comes to fruition, Western Mustang Solar will dwarf clean energy projects built in recent years in the Eau Claire area. Eau Claire Energy Cooperative's solar garden along U.S. 12 is rated at 872 kilowatts, and Xcel Energy's solar garden in Eau Claire is rated at 1 megawatt.