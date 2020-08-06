EAU CLAIRE — An intersection on Eau Claire's south side will be closed for about a week to repair concrete at the roundabout there.
Starting Monday, the roundabout at Golf and Rudolph roads will be closed for construction. A notice from the city's Engineering Department states that construction is expected to finish on Aug. 18.
The intersection will be closed during construction. A detour will be signed to guide motorists around the construction zone.
Work at the roundabout will include removing and replacing worn concrete curb, gutter and medians that have deteriorated there.