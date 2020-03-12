Special Olympics Wisconsin has suspended practices, sports training and competitions through April 5, including some in Eau Claire, over concerns involving the new coronavirus.
The following activities have been canceled, according to the Eau Claire school district:
• Basketball practices: March 12, 16 and 19.
• Young Athletes, Prairie Ridge: March 12
• Basketball Skills State: March 21.
• Track/swim practices: March 30, April 2.
Special Olympics Wisconsin may extend the suspension, "depending on the state of the coronavirus in early April," according to the Eau Claire school district.
Other events across the state have been cancelled. For a full calendar of canceled events, visit the Special Olympics website at www.specialolympicswisconsin.org.
“While we are disappointed in this news, we understand that Special Olympics Wisconsin has taken this measure in the interest of protecting the safety of athletes, families, volunteers, staff and partners,” said Mary Ann Hardebeck, Eau Claire schools superintendent. “Still, we know this decision will affect many of our families and community members. It is our hope that Special Olympics activities will be able to resume after April 5.”
People with questions about how Special Olympics athletes and activities in the Eau Claire area will be impacted can contact Michaela Harrison at 715-833-0833 or mharrison@SpecialOlympicsWisconsin.org.