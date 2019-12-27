An Illinois man led Clark County authorities on a high-speed chase on Friday that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.
The chase began just before noon on U.S. 10 with Clark County sheriff's deputies responding to a report of a disabled vehicle.
The vehicle, driven by a 56-year-old Lombard, Ill., man, sped away, traveling over 100 mph and heading into oncoming traffic, according to the sheriff's office.
Spike strips were laid down just outside of Neillsville to stop the car, but it kept traveling at high speed into the city. After the car's tires were deflated, the man pulled the car over in Neillsville.
After not heeding verbal commands from deputies for 10 minutes, the man tried to drive away again. However, a squad car was used to block that escape attempt, and the man was taken into custody without further incident.
Deputies learned that the man had a medical condition and transported him to an area hospital for treatment. The chase remains under investigation, and the man's name was not released.