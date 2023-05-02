EAU CLAIRE — Aerial spraying to curb the spread of an invasive tree-killing insect will begin later this month in western Wisconsin.
Select areas in 10 Wisconsin counties, including some in the Chippewa Valley, will be treated for spongy moth between mid-May and mid-July, according to a news release from the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
These counties were chosen as spongy moth populations there are low or beginning to build, as opposed to land in eastern Wisconsin where the insect is much higher in number and is already posing a problem by defoliating trees.
“The spongy moth is well-established in the eastern two-thirds of Wisconsin, where it has become a periodic public nuisance and forest-damaging pest,” Michael Falk, a forest entomologist with DATCP, said in the news release. “DATCP will use effective and environmentally-sound aerial treatment methods to slow its spread into the relatively uninfested western part of the state, thereby limiting its impacts.”
The first round of spraying will take place during this month to early June by applying a naturally-occurring soil bacteria that kills spongy moth caterpillars as they feed on tree leaves. This bacteria is not toxic to people, bees, pets or other animals, and it is even used in organic food production. Land in Chippewa, Dunn, Rusk, La Crosse, Crawford, Grant and Lafayette counties will receive this treatment.
The second round of spraying, which is slated for late June to mid-July, will use an organic, biodegradable mating disruptor chemical to inhibit the ability of adult male spongy moths from locating female moths. Property in Chippewa, Dunn, Barron, La Crosse, Crawford, Grant, Lafayette, Vernon and Washburn counties will get this spraying.
Residents near treatment sites will see a low-flying yellow plane as early as sunrise when the spraying will begin in their area. The plane will fly when weather conditions are favorable, which means calm winds and no precipitation.
For more details on the state's spongy moth control efforts, including maps showing land to be sprayed, go online to smaerialspray.wi.gov.