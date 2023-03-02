MADISON — Portions of west-central Wisconsin are included in this year's plan for aerial spraying used to slow the spread of a tree-killing invasive insect, the spongy moth.
Areas in Chippewa, Dunn, Barron and Rusk counties are among those that will be treated in either spring or summer as part of the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection's spongy moth plan for this year.
“The spongy moth is a serious invasive pest that threatens our forests and urban trees. It can have a negative impact on Wisconsin’s timber, paper, nursery, and tourism industries,” Michael Falk, forest entomologist at DATCP, said in a news release.
Other counties to be treated this year are Crawford, Grant, La Crosse, Lafayette, Vernon and Washburn.
The state's 2023 spongy moth plan has a total of 71,250 acres at 37 specific sites in the 10 counties to be sprayed this year. Those treatments use either a bacterial insecticide in spring to kill spongy moth caterpillars or disbursing pheromones in summer that confuse the adult male moths and prevent them from breeding.
Presentations planned this month at three locations will allow the public to ask questions of staff in the spongy moth program. The nearest one to our area will be 5 to 7 p.m. on March 16 at the Rice Lake Public Library, 2 E. Marshall St.