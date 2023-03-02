Spongy moth

Aerial spraying operations used to slow the spread of the invasive spongy moth are scheduled in 10 counties this year.

 Wisconsin DATCP

MADISON — Portions of west-central Wisconsin are included in this year's plan for aerial spraying used to slow the spread of a tree-killing invasive insect, the spongy moth.

Areas in Chippewa, Dunn, Barron and Rusk counties are among those that will be treated in either spring or summer as part of the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection's spongy moth plan for this year.