MADISON — A Spooner man will spend 12 years in federal prison for possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Brian K. Dennis, 51. was sentenced recently in federal court in Madison.
Dennis' prison term will be followed by five years of supervised release.
Dennis was previously sentenced in federal court for distributing methamphetamine. He served five years in prison based on that 2014 conviction.
At his sentencing hearing, Dennis said he relapsed into methamphetamine use, which led him to return to drug trafficking.
After an investigation lasting several months, Dennis was arrested in Barron County with 153.7 grams of 98% pure methamphetamine.
The charge against Dennis was the result of an investigation by the Barron, Rusk, Sawyer and Washburn county sheriff's departments, the state Department of Justice and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.