SPOONER — A Spooner man has won a $1 million Powerball prize with a ticket he bought at a Spooner gas station.
Daniel Bellefeuille always had a feeling he was going to win big playing Powerball, and that proved correct when he bought the winning ticket at Spooner Marathon, 730 S. River St., while filling up his snowmobile with gas.
"I had a dream ever since the Powerball started that I was going to win," Bellefeuille said in a news release from the Wisconsin Lottery. "This comes at the right time because I'm going to retire."
To win the $1 million prize, Bellefeuille matched five numbers (9-24-35-46-65) and missed the Powerball of 22. Bellefeuille's win in the Jan. 17 drawing is the first Wisconsin million-dollar winner for a Monday drawing since Powerball added Monday drawings on Aug. 23, 2021.
A career builder and construction worker, Bellefeuille said in the release he plans to purchase a new, "but used" vehicle and complete a house he is building on his property, adding, "This will help me finish it."
Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a 2% incentive, so the Spooner Marathon received $20,000.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Powerball drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on those days to be included in that day’s drawing. The odds of winning the $1 million Powerball prize are 1 in 11,688,054.