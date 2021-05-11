MADISON — A Spooner man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for distributing drugs after he was apprehended with 153 grams of meth.
Brian K. Dennis, 51, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to the prison term, along with five years of supervised release.
When he was arrested, Dennis was in possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Dennis pleaded guilty on Feb. 8.
During sentencing, the court and parties noted that Dennis was previously sentenced in federal court for distributing methamphetamine. Dennis served five years in prison based on that 2014 conviction. During Friday's sentencing, Dennis stated that he relapsed into methamphetamine use, which led him returning to drug trafficking. After a several months investigation, Dennis was arrested in Barron County with 153.7 grams of 98% pure methamphetamine.
The charge against Dennis was the result of an investigation conducted by the Barron, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn County sheriffs’ departments, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division Criminal Investigation, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Acting U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea prosecuted the case.