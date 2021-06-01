TOWN OF TRIMBELLE — A Spring Valley man was transported to a St. Paul, Minn. hospital early Saturday morning with undetermined injuries after appearing to have crashed a motorcycle near Ellsworth, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said in a Tuesday press release.
On Saturday at around 2 a.m., a Pierce County deputy saw a motorcycle traveling eastbound on U.S. 10 near County Road E at a high rate of speed, according to the sheriff's office. The deputy tried to stop the driver for speeding, but later found the motorcycle in a field along U.S. 10 near 860th Avenue in the Pierce County town of Trimbelle.
The sheriff's office said the driver, Justin Hofacker, 25, of Spring Valley was driving a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle on U.S. 10 when he appeared to have left the road and crashed into the field southeast of the intersection.
Hofacker was taken by the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., according to the sheriff's office.
Also responding to the scene were the Ellsworth Fire Department and the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service.