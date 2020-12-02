SPRING VALLEY -- A Spring Valley man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Pierce County.
According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 128 and 850th Avenue in the town of Spring Lake.
A 2010 Honda CR-V operated by Jerry Larson, 82, was southbound on Highway 128 and and attempted to turn left onto 850th Avenue. A dump truck northbound on Highway 128 collided with the CR-V. The dump truck was operated by Kevin Larson, 61, of Baldwin.
Jerry Larson, who suffered undetermined injuries, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie by Spring Valley Area Ambulance Service.
The morning sun is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The Spring Valley Police Department assisted at the scene.