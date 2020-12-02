120320_con_Honda-dumptruck

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Jerry Larson of Spring Valley suffered undetermined injuries Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving turned in front of a dump truck on Highway 128. The morning sun is believed to be a factor in the crash.

 Contributed photo

SPRING VALLEY -- A Spring Valley man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Pierce County.

According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:

The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 128 and 850th Avenue in the town of Spring Lake.

A 2010 Honda CR-V operated by Jerry Larson, 82, was southbound on Highway 128 and and attempted to turn left onto 850th Avenue. A dump truck northbound on Highway 128 collided with the CR-V. The dump truck was operated by Kevin Larson, 61, of Baldwin. 

Jerry Larson, who suffered undetermined injuries, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie by Spring Valley Area Ambulance Service.

The morning sun is believed to be a factor in the crash. 

The Spring Valley Police Department assisted at the scene.