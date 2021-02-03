BLACK RIVER FALLS — Two Jackson County Sheriff's Office squad cars were severely damaged Tuesday night during a high-speed chase with a pickup truck.
Receiving a call from a town of Brockway resident about a suspicious vehicle that chased her husband home, sheriff's deputies responded to the residence at about 8 p.m., according to a news release.
The black Chevy pickup fled the area at high speeds and ran a stop sign when deputies arrived. The pickup led deputies on a high-speed pursuit into Black River Falls and continued to run through stop signs and red lights, according to the Sheriff's Office.
An unmarked squad car was positioned to block the truck from entering downtown, but it was hit and disabled by the pickup as it drove through. Another squad car attempted a maneuver to stop the truck, but it was rammed by the pickup that continued to flee. No deputies were injured in the incident, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The Wisconsin State Patrol provided assistance by placing spike strips at Highway 54 and Interstate 94, successfully puncturing the truck's tires, disabling it. The driver, Andrew E. Mills, 31, of Black River Falls then fled on foot. A K-9 unit helped apprehend him, and deputies took Mills into custody.
Mills was arrested for reckless endangering safety, fleeing an officer, fourth-offense drunken driving and operating a vehicle while revoked, the Sheriff's Office stated in its news release.