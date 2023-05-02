HUDSON — A 71-year-old St. Croix County man was sentenced Tuesday to serve an 18-year prison sentence for intentionally setting fire to a bar in Woodville in 2018.

Kevin Grant was found guilty by a jury in February of setting the fire to the Cubby Hole bar and restaurant on Dec. 29, 2018. The four-count conviction included arson of a building with intent to defraud, second degree recklessly endangering safety, unsafe burning of own building, and fraudulent insurances claim greater than $2,500. Gasoline was used in the blaze.