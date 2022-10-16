Walker_Charlie_30322

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Stanley West Industrial Park will undergo $130,000 in renovations to make it “shovel-ready” for new companies looking to construct businesses there.

“Chippewa County has been looking at shoring up our industrial land assets,” said Charlie Walker, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation executive director. “It makes it more marketable for the next business. It shows Chippewa County’s continued leadership in providing economic services, and it shows the eastern part of the county is open for business.”

