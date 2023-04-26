CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Stanley man who previously served a three-year prison sentence for assaulting two women has now been charged with a new assault.

Shaun A. Ciokiewicz, 36, 35075 Highway X, was charged Wednesday in Chippewa County Court with strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment and battery. Judge James Isaacson ordered Ciokiewicz be held on a $1,000 cash bond. Ciokiewicz is slated to return to court July 18.