CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Stanley man has been charged after officials say he shot multiple deer and other animals out of season in November 2020 and in March 2021.
Evan M. Meeker, 20, 18623 Highway S, was charged in Chippewa County Court with mistreatment of animals, two counts of hunting deer during closed season, two counts of illegally shining of deer, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, and hunting deer without a valid license. Meeker is slated to appear in court Feb. 14.
According to the criminal complaint, Department of Natural Resources warden Scott Bowe received a tip in March 2021 that Meeker and two underage individuals had shot two deer, after hours, on the final of the November 2020 hunting season. THey had shot the animals from a roadway north of Stanley. Meeker also killed a deer on March 27 or 28, 2021, by intentionally hitting it with a car, then shooting it. They dumped the animal in a ditch along 192nd Avenue. The individuals with Meeker were 16 years old.
A video was obtained of the three of them driving up to the injured deer in March 2021, laughing at it as it lay in the ditch, unable to move, then shooting it in the head.
DNR officials interviewed both teens, then Meeker. Meeker admitted that he “sped up his vehicle in an attempt to hit the deer as they ran toward the road.”
The deer he struck was still alive, so he killed it by firing a .22 caliber rifle while seated in the back seat. They loaded the deer on the back of the car and dumped it in a ditch elsewhere.
Meeker also admitted to officials that he and the two others “drove around shining and shooting at deer from a motor vehicle” on the last weekend of the November 2020 hunting season. They shot and killed two antlerless deer after using a spotlight.
“Meeker stated that the reason they did the shooting and killing of animals is they were trying to impress one another on who was the better shot,” the complaint reads.
In all, Meeker said the group killed 10 deer, 12 ducks, 12 geese, one to two dozen squirrels, two turkey vultures, two swans and a rabbit. All the animals were shot from a motor vehicle.
Wardens seized a rifle used to shoot two deer at night and a pellet gun used to shoot swans and at a road sign.