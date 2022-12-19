CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Stanley man has been charged after officials say he shot multiple deer and other animals out of season in November 2020 and in March 2021.

Evan M. Meeker, 20, 18623 Highway S, was charged in Chippewa County Court with mistreatment of animals, two counts of hunting deer during closed season, two counts of illegally shining of deer, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, and hunting deer without a valid license. Meeker is slated to appear in court Feb. 14.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com