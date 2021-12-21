CHIPPEWA FALLS — A lifelong Stanley resident who owned a hardware store there for three decades has been selected to fill a vacancy on the Chippewa County Board.
James Ericksen was one of two people who applied for the seat that covers parts of Boyd and Stanley, said Chippewa County Board Chairman Dean Gullickson.
Gullickson, along with County Board member Glen Sikorski and County Administrator Randy Scholz, interviewed Ericksen and the other candidate, former Stanley Fire Chief Ron Zaid. They opted to select Ericksen to fill the post, replacing Tom Thornton, who died Nov. 23.
“I want to thank both individuals for their interest in serving the citizens of Chippewa County,” Gullickson said in a letter to board members Tuesday. “My goal is to bring this (nomination) to the January County Board (meeting) for confirmation. I have highlighted below several of his strengths and experiences and after reviewing them, I’m confident you will agree that he will be an excellent representative for District 5.”
Ericksen would hold the seat for about three months before he would have to run for re-election in April, but Gullickson said Ericksen has already taken steps to stay on the board.
“He has submitted the required paperwork including a declaration of candidacy form so his name will appear on the spring election ballot,” Gullickson wrote.
Ericksen has an associate degree in marketing from Chippewa Valley Technical College. He worked as a manager at Sears for five years. In 1981, he bought Ericksen’s True Value Hardware in Stanley. He ran the business for 31 years before selling it in 2013. He is currently employed part-time at Advanced Auto in parts delivery, and at Trophy Trailers in their inventory department.
Gullickson also noted Ericksen’s background on boards in the community, such as serving on the board of directors and treasurer at the D.R. Moon Memorial Library and the Stanley Area Historical Society.
He has “experience providing leadership and service with a community-minded perspective to the Stanley/Delmar area,” Gullickson wrote.
If approved by the board, which is highly likely, Ericksen will fill Thornton’s role on the Health & Human Services Board, the Economic Development Committee, the Legal & Law Enforcement Committee, the Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Center Facility Community Relations Board, the Stanley Correctional Institution Community Relations Board, and the Chippewa Valley Innovation Center.
Thornton was 67 when he died of cancer. He had served on the board since 2016.