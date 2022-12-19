CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Stanley man convicted of possessing child pornography that he uploaded images to a Facebook page was sentenced Monday to three years of probation and he must register as a sex offender.

Jonathan J. Kozak, 365, 204 S. Franklin St., pleaded no contest in August in Chippewa County Court to possessing child pornography and exposing genitals to a child. However, Judge Ben Lane only sentenced Kozak on exposing genitals to a child; if he violates terms of his probation, he could later be sentenced on the child pornography conviction, which carries a mandatory minimum three-year prison sentence.

