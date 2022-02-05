STANLEY — The Stanley Correctional Institution, now in its 20th year housing incarcerated people, is showing signs of wear and tear. The prison has seen problems with the heating and water system this winter.
John Beard, Department of Corrections spokesman, said many of the complaints he has read on social media are exaggerating the issues seen in the prison in recent weeks.
"Stanley has not been without heat for any period of days, to my knowledge," Beard said. "The only instance of the heat being out at the institution was Jan. 11, when two boilers failed overnight Monday into Tuesday. Thanks to emergency repairs throughout Tuesday, the heat was back on that evening. During repairs that day, temperatures in the housing units stayed mostly stable, but dropped into the low 60’s in a few spots. Related, there were some burst coils that had to be repaired over the ensuing days. More recently, there was an exhaust fan on one housing unit that had to be repaired."
New problems surfaced Thursday, Beard added.
"The dayroom in one of the housing units was reported as cold," Beard said. "A temperature check came back in the low 60s, so maintenance was called in. Not sure of the actual problem, but I received a note that the temperature was up to 67 by around 10:40 a.m. Outside of that, there has been the normal winter pattern of concerns about a room here or there being colder than the rest. When this happens, the unit staff can test the temperature and, if it is abnormally low, they contact maintenance staff to look into it."
Other times, complaints were unfounded, Beard said. A complaint received Thursday said a room was cold, but when the room was checked, it was at 68 degrees.
"The warden has told me there are select rooms that can be colder than the rest based on their location, even when everything is working properly, so staff may distribute extra blankets if needed," Beard said. "Hot water was out during the boiler failure on Jan. 11 but was back up to temp within two days. They are having a recovery issue with the hot water in some housing units. There was a line that leaked and had to be shut down and is awaiting repairs. The temporary fix is servicing the impacted units from other buildings. This has caused the hot water to not recover as quickly as normal when it runs out in those housing units. But there has been no hot water outage since the boiler failures."
Stanley warden Chris Buesgen didn't return calls for comment.
State Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, said he would check with DOC officials about any needs they have at the prison.
"It's something we need to look into and make sure the Stanley prison is operating correctly," Summerfield said.
SCI is a medium-security institution for adult males with an operating capacity of 1,500, along with about 400 employees. Construction started in 1998 and was a joint venture of Oklahoma-based Dominion Venture Group and the city of Stanley. In November of 2001, the state purchased the prison from Dominion for $82 million, and the first incarcerated people arrived in September 2002.
However, in the 20 years since the state purchased the prison, the Legislature has invested millions into upgrades, and critics said the buildings were constructed for Oklahoma weather, not tough Wisconsin winters.
For instance, the floors in the shower areas began cracking only a few years after the facility opened and were replaced. The state purchased a new computer system that controls all the locks in 2009 at a cost of $1.2 million. The state also has upgraded lighting and cameras to improve security.
In May 2006, the state's Building Commission approved $4.99 million to address code problems. The heating and ventilation systems needed upgrades, and the prison also needed to meet requirements of the American Disabilities Act, meaning more wheelchair-accessible showers, ramps and seating.
Former State Rep. Larry Balow told the Leader-Telegram in 2008 there was "shoddy work" in constructing the prison, and he expected the repair costs would continue.
"Where in the heck were the building inspectors?" Balow said at the time. "And where was the building commission when they decided to buy the prison? As it turned out, the state got a poor deal, and we'll be paying for it for a long, long time."
In October, the state's Building Commission didn't include $14.13 million for a new building at the prison. Gov. Tony Evers’ office had previously recommended the money. The project would have paid for a new building for health and psychological services, along with dental and lab services.
“This space is dramatically undersized for the inmate population it serves,” the state report explains.
SCI is built on 100 acres just south of Stanley and Highway 29. There are 45 acres within the perimeter of the facility, and the outside perimeter measures 1.1 miles.