MEDFORD — A Stanley woman died early Wednesday in a structure fire in the Taylor County town of Maplehurst, authorities say.
According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office:
A structure fire with injures was reported at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday on Clark Drive in the town of Maplehurst.
Deputies arrived to find a homemade structure built from an old camper frame on fire.
The owner of the structure, Matthew J. Zarins, 50, and Jennifer K. Johnson, 51, of Stanley, escaped the structure but were burned. Both were transported by ambulance to an area hospital.
Johnson succumbed to her injuries. Zarins is expected to recover.
The incident remains under investigation.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
