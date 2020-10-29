EAU CLAIRE — An anticipated exhibit featuring memorabilia from the Star Wars movies will be postponed until next year at the Chippewa Valley Museum.
Featuring a collection of toys from the original trilogy of the popular science fiction movies, "The Nostalgia Awakens" was planned to be among the new exhibits at the museum this year.
"We want as many people as possible to enjoy this fun exhibit, but now is not the time to encourage crowds," Carrie Ronnander, the museum's executive director, said in a news release.
After closing during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the museum located in Carson Park opened on June 17 with new safety protocols in place to limit capacity and avoid the spread of germs.
"The Nostalgia Awakens" is not the first exhibit scheduled for this year to be delayed due to the pandemic. Originally planned to debut this summer, "Listen Up! Folk Music in the Valley" is being pushed to spring 2021.
Other museum events including fundraisers, presentations and the annual Fourth of July Fun Fair have been held virtually.