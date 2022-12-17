STANLEY — Gov. Tony Evers has announced the State Building Commission approved $252 million for projects across the state, including $16.5 million for a health building at the Stanley Correctional Institution.
Bid opening will occur in August, construction will begin in October, with the building completed in May 2025, according to a report submitted to the SBC last week.
The new 24,848-square-foot building will be constructed between existing buildings inside the prison's walls.
"The new facility will provide health services, psychological services, dental services, therapeutic services, and lab services," the SBC report states. "The new facility will also provide space for ancillary services associated with a health services unit such as medication pass, and programming space along with the goal to provide services 24 hours a day."
Anna Neal, a spokesperson with the Department of Corrections, said there was a need for this facility.
"The Department of Corrections is extremely pleased with the Building’s Commission decision to approve the construction of this new Health Services building," Neal said. "Access to additional medical services will allow our agency to better meet the health needs of the Department’s aging population and growing number of persons in our care that require alternative accommodations and require increased access to medical resources."
Plans for the new health center have been in the works for years. The project was approved in 2019 but has waited three years for the funding to be approved.
"Stanley Correctional Institution is currently serviced by a 6,000-square-foot health services unit that is undersized for the population that it serves," the report states. "Psychological services are currently in a different building because of inadequate space. Issues relating to the current space layout can contribute to potential HIPPA violations and the ability of the correctional institution to meet ADA standards."
Construction is $11.9 million, design costs are $1.2 million, $1.8 million in contingency costs and $1 million in equipment purchases, the report states.
Charlie Walker, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation executive director, praised Evers for obtaining the funding.
"That expansion is really going to do wonders for that facility," Walker said. "It proves the investment in that original (prison) is paying off more and more. It shows it's another asset for the state."
State Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, noted there the prison is critical for providing good-paying jobs on the eastern side of Chippewa County.
"It's an investment that's great for our area," Summerfield said. "It employs a lot of people in the area, and hopefuly (the medical building) helps everyone who needs to use it."
SCI is a medium-security institution for adult males. The prison, which just marked its 20th anniversary since it opened in September 2002, has a current inmate population of 1,524, according to a June 30 Department of Corrections report. Approximately 44% of inmates housed there have five or more years remaining on their sentence; about 17% have less than one year remaining incarcerated.
The prison also has 370 employees.
Construction started in 1998 and was a joint venture of Oklahoma-based Dominion Venture Group and the city of Stanley. In November of 2001, the state purchased the prison from Dominion for $82 million, and the first 20 inmates arrived on Sept. 4, 2002.
SCI is on 100 acres just south of Stanley and Highway 29. There are 45 acres within the perimeter of the facility, and the outside perimeter measures 1.1 miles.