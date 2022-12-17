Walker_Charlie_30322

Charlie Walker

STANLEY — Gov. Tony Evers has announced the State Building Commission approved $252 million for projects across the state, including $16.5 million for a health building at the Stanley Correctional Institution.

Bid opening will occur in August, construction will begin in October, with the building completed in May 2025, according to a report submitted to the SBC last week.

