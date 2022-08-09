EAU CLAIRE — The Wisconsin State Building Commission approved $306 million in capital projects on Tuesday, including funding for a new $116 million science building on UW-River Falls campus, along with money to replace a roof of a military building in Eau Claire County.
“This project will be transformational, not only for our campus but for our region,” said UW-River Falls Chancellor Maria Gallo in a press release. “SciTech will give our students access to amazing opportunities while also enhancing collaboration with business and industry in a way that will directly contribute to the economic development of western Wisconsin.”
The commisson approved funding for a 73,000 square-foot science and technology innovation center at UW-River Falls. The new science center will be the home of biology, chemistry, physics and psychology departments, and various science and agriculture programs. Gifts and grants will cover $5 million of the costs.
“This project demolishes Hagestad Hall and constructs a replacement academic facility with the associated utility systems,” the commission report states. “The new facility will also provide support for the agricultural suite of programs and enhance and grow partnerships with businesses and industries through collaborative programming, internships, and innovative product development.
“The new building will feature flexible undergraduate instructional laboratory suites, active learning studios, undergraduate and faculty research spaces, and shared interdisciplinary space. New instructional spaces will be expanded in comparison to the obsolete original spaces to accommodate the current space planning standards for square feet per student station, flexible furnishings, active learning studios, instructional technology, and increased computing and instrumentation requirements.”
The Legislature rejected the project in 2021.
Bid opening is set for February 2023, with a goal of substantial completion in April 2025, with final completion that August. Gallo said classes in the new building would begin in January 2026.
The projects authorized by the commission Tuesday are located in 13 counties and will create $553 million in economic activity and approximately 3,600 jobs, according to Gov. Tony Evers’ office.
“With every round of investment through the State Building Commission, we’re investing in Wisconsin’s infrastructure and our future while bolstering economic activity and creating family-supporting jobs across our state,” said Gov. Evers in a press release. “From cancer research and educating the next generation of leaders at our UW System schools to emergency services, forensic sciences, and treatment and diversion programming, each of the investments approved today will benefit folks across our state, support local and regional economies, and strengthen our communities.”
EC military building gets new roof
The Eau Claire Readiness Center, operated by the Department of Military Affairs, will receive $379,300 from the commission. The entire roof replacement project is estimated to cost $702,300, the commission reports. Federal funds will cover the rmaining $323,000.
The building has a seven-area roof, with the existing roof, fascia and flashing set to be removed, and a new asphalt shingle roof system to be installed.
“This project also includes new insulation, replacing roof drains, and installing new roof accessories including flashing, pipe boots, and counterflashing,” the commisson’s report states. “Portions of the roof were installed in 1993. The existing shingles, fascia, and soffit have begun to deteriorate. Areas of the existing flat roof are beginning to come loose and are susceptible to puddling causing leaks in the building.”
Bid opening is set for December, with construction estimated to start in April 2023 and be completed in October or November 2023, the report states.
Minong to get new ranger station
The village of Minong will receive funding to construct a new $3.24 million ranger station, replacing the existing one, which will be demolished as part of the project. Bid opening is set for December with construction likely to begin in April and completed by fall 2023. The Department of Natural Resources requested the funding.
“The station will have space for six full-time employees and four (part-time) employees,” the commission’s report states. “It includes a heated four bay drive-thru garage.”