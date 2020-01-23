State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, will join Wisconsin cabinet secretaries today in the Chippewa Valley for listening sessions focused on chronic wasting disease and rural economic development.
Smith and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole will host a post-hunt listening session on chronic wasting disease from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. today at Rock Creek Town Hall, N995 Highway H, Mondovi.
The discussion will focus on what steps the state must take to stop the spread of CWD and how to preserve Wisconsin’s hunting heritage for future generations. Smith and Cole said they hope to hear from hunters, members of County Deer Advisory Councils and anyone else interested in sharing ideas about CWD.
More information is available by contacting Alyssa Neuser in Smith's office at 608-266-8546 or Sen.Smith@legis.wi.gov.
Smith and Cole will be joined by Department of Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dawn Crim for a post-State of the State listening session on rural economic development from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at The Brewing Projekt, 1807 N. Oxford Ave., Eau Claire.