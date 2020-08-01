The Wisconsin State Patrol plans to conduct aerial traffic enforcement in Jackson, Eau Claire and St. Croix counties in early August.
Aerial enforcement missions are planned today along Interstate 94 in Jackson County, Sunday and Thursday along I-94 in Eau Claire County, Wednesday along Highway 35 in St. Croix County, and Sunday, Aug. 9, along I-94 in St. Croix County.
"Speeders and reckless drivers endanger everyone traveling along our roadways," said Capt. Craig Larson with the State Patrol's Northwest Region.
"Through public education and high-visibility enforcement, we want motorists to voluntarily comply with traffic laws designed to keep everyone safe," he said.
If weather conditions are unfavorable for flying, enforcement typically proceeds using ground-based units.