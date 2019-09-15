A 28-year-old St. Paul man is being charged with first-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a child younger than 16 in the vehicle.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol northwest region Eau Claire post:
At about 12:49 a.m. Sunday, a trooper stopped a vehicle for driving 93 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 94 at mile marker 55 in Dunn County. Upon approach to the vehicle the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The driver, identified as Michael D. Adams-Virnig, admitted smoking marijuana before the stop. There was also an 8-year-old child in the vehicle.
Adams-Virnig was arrested and transported to a local hospital for a legal blood draw and then to the Dunn County Jail.