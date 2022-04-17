CHIPPEWA FALLS — The state's Department of Health Services reported 10 more COVID-19-related deaths between Thursday and Friday, including one in St. Croix County.
Across 12 counties in west-central Wisconsin, 1,053 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including five in April. Statewide, 12,861 people have now died from virus-related symptoms.
COVID-19 cases in the state continue a steady rise, with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services now reporting a seven-day average of 626 new cases per day.
