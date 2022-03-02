CHIPPEWA FALLS — The state’s Department of Health Services reported another 40 COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, as the state topped 12,000 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Two deaths were reported in western Wisconsin, with one each in Dunn and St. Croix counties. Across 12 counties in western Wisconsin, 1,016 people have now died from virus-related symptoms.

However, only 671 new cases were reported Wednesday, and the state’s seven-day average is now 600 cases daily.

The vaccination rate remains unchanged, with 63.9% of state residents having received at least one COVID-19 shot.

