CHIPPEWA FALLS — Wisconsin saw nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, along with another 52 deaths. The state's death total since the start of the pandemic is now at 9,980
Wisconsin is likely to top 10,000 confirmed deaths today, based on recent data from the state Department of Health Services.
In western Wisconsin, Clark County reported two more deaths, bringing its total to 101 fatalities. They are now the fifth county in western Wisconsin to hit the 100 death threshold, joining Barron, Chippewa, Eau Claire and St. Croix counties.
Clark County, which has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the state, now is averaging 290.9 deaths per 100,000 residents, far ahead of the state's average of 171.1 deaths per 100,000 residents.
Barron, Chippewa and Jackson counties also reported one death each on Tuesday. Each of those three counties have a lower vaccination rate than the state average, and a higher death rate than the state average.
Meanwhile, St. Croix County's death total dropped by two. Periodically through the pandemic, people who die from the virus are inadvertently listed as residents of the county where they died, and that is later reclassified to the county where they had resided.
The state's vaccination rate ticked up 0.1% on Tuesday. Roughly 61.8% of all state residents have taken at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, DHS data shows.