CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Department of Health Services reported another 53 COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, including one in Eau Claire County.

Statewide, 12,210 Wisconsin residents have now died from virus-related symptoms, including 1,023 fatalities across 12 counties in the region.

However, DHS reported just 478 new cases were reported statewide, and the state’s seven-day average is now 408 cases daily.

However, the state’s vaccination rate remains stalled, with 64% of Wisconsin residents having received at least one dose.