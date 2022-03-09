CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Department of Health Services reported another 53 COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, including one in Eau Claire County.
Statewide, 12,210 Wisconsin residents have now died from virus-related symptoms, including 1,023 fatalities across 12 counties in the region.
However, DHS reported just 478 new cases were reported statewide, and the state’s seven-day average is now 408 cases daily.
However, the state’s vaccination rate remains stalled, with 64% of Wisconsin residents having received at least one dose.
