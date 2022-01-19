Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported another 66 COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, including four in western Wisconsin.
Rusk County reported three additional deaths, and St. Croix County reported one, DHS data shows.
Statewide, another 12,997 cases were reported Tuesday.
Across 12 counties in western Wisconsin, there have now been 926 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, including 45 so far in January.
Meanwhile, the state's vaccination rate remains unchanged, with 62.9% of all Wisconsin residents having taken at least one COVID-19 vaccination.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.