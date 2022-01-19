CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported another 66 COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, including four in western Wisconsin.

Rusk County reported three additional deaths, and St. Croix County reported one, DHS data shows.

Statewide, another 12,997 cases were reported Tuesday.

Across 12 counties in western Wisconsin, there have now been 926 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, including 45 so far in January.

Meanwhile, the state's vaccination rate remains unchanged, with 62.9% of all Wisconsin residents having taken at least one COVID-19 vaccination.