Smith
EAU CLAIRE — State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, will hold a series of meetings with constituents about the proposed 2023-25 state budget during the coming weeks in his district.
Smith will be presenting details of the budget and hosting public discussions in the 31st Senate District at these scheduled meeting dates:
• 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, River Falls Public Library, 140 Union St.
• 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wanek Center Community Room, 730 Raider Drive, Arcadia.
• 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, City of Osseo Community Room, 13712 Eighth St.
• 6-7:30 p.m. May 31, Durand-Arkansaw Middle/High School, 604 Seventh Ave. E., Durand.
• 6-7 p.m. June 1, virtual budget presentation via Zoom, register at tinyurl.com/uem45y4w to attend this session.
• 6-7:30 p.m. June 11, Owen Park Pavilion, 501 First Ave., Eau Claire. (Co-hosted with state Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire.)
