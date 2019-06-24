An open house at mid-day Thursday will offer Eau Claire residents an opportunity to meet with engineers and air opinions on a controversial portion of the nearly mile-long State Street road construction project.
The open house will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Room 177 of UW-Eau Claire's Human Sciences & Services building, 239 Water St.
The public meeting is focused on the northern section of the road project, which is near UW-Eau Claire in the 3rd Ward neighborhood. That includes the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and State Street, where the City Council previously wanted to put a roundabout, but decided earlier this month to seek a different design following opposition from the neighborhood.
The open house allows residents to discuss their ideas for the intersection before engineers will present new designs to the City Council in July for approval.
Free parking is available during the open house in the neighboring university lot in parking stalls labeled with F and S signs.
The State Street road project is already underway and is expected to last into autumn.