State Street reopened Tuesday afternoon after roadwork has had the major Eau Claire thoroughfare closed since early summer.
Contractor Haas Sons used last weekend's warm weather to finish lane markings and Tuesday morning's frigid temperatures did not prevent workers from putting the finishing touches on the project, according to city engineer David Solberg.
Sections of the nearly mile-long road project had opened in recent weeks in the Putnam Heights neighborhood, but a key piece of State Street had remained closed. But the last barricades were removed Tuesday afternoon around the stretch of State Street that links Eau Claire's south side to UW-Eau Claire's campus and downtown.
The roadwork was finished well in advance of a Nov. 21 deadline in the contract between the city and Haas Sons of Thorp.
While the road is open, there is still some electrical work left to do along the street and additional streetlights that will be installed as part of the project, Solberg noted.