CHIPPEWA FALLS — An enterprise zone allowing for up to $8 million in state incentives to keep jobs at Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Chippewa Falls location has been created.
Last month the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. approved the incentive package, which the company will be eligible for in tax credits over the next five years by maintaining its current workforce in Chippewa Falls.
Two weeks after the WEDC's decision, the enterprise zone for HPE's Chippewa Falls facilities would get automatically approved if the state Legislature's Joint Finance Committee did not vote to stop it.
On Monday, three legislators from the Chippewa Valley said the committee approved the zone and its related incentives through "passive review."
“I am excited to see this project come to fruition and proud of the continued investment HPE is making in the Chippewa Valle," Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, said in a news release.
State Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie and state Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, joined James in offering praise for the deal.
In addition to job retention, the tax credits are also tied to the company establishing its Global Center of Excellence for High Performance Compute Manufacturing in Chippewa Falls. The company has stated it intends to invest about $22 million in its Chippewa Falls facilities to create the center.
HPE came to the Chippewa Valley when it bought high-performance computing company SGI in 2016, followed by acquisition of supercomputer maker Cray in 2019 — both of which have employees and facilities in Chippewa Falls.