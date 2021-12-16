STANLEY — Samantha Walters looked at the heavily damaged mechanical shop, where her husband, Josh, worked. She was stunned by the level of devastation.
"We don't know if we can even safely get inside," Walters said Thursday morning as she stood outside near downtown Stanley. "Everything my husband put his heart and soul into, is just gone, in a blink of an eye."
Stanley residents woke up Thursday morning to survey the damage caused by powerful winds that hit the city at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Josh E. Walters is a firefighter and was on duty at the fire department Wednesday night, preparing for the impending storm.
"My husband texted me and said, 'get in the basement NOW," she said. "I grabed my son, two dogs and two cats. By the time I got down there, it was practically over."
However, their house lost heat and electricity. Samantha said they all bundled up, got into one bed, along with the pets, and cuddled to stay warm. She wasn't sure how bad it was outside.
"He told me not to leave because power lines were down everywhere," she said.
Samantha Walters and her seven-year-old son, Chase, were headed to family north of Cadott so they could leave their pets with family.
Chippewa County Emergency Management Director Russ Bauer said he spoke with a meteorologist from the National Weather Service, who has indicated that their radars never showed any wind rotation, so this is considered a strong wind storm, not a tornado.
"Stanley took the brunt of it," Bauer said.
Up to 20 homes in Stanley were considered uninhabitable, largely because of power lines down on them. There were no reported fatalities or storm-related injuries as of Thursday morning, Bauer added.
The bulk of the damage in Stanley occurred along Fourth Avenue, from Madison Street to Jefferson Street, and along Pine Street, from Franklin to Broadway, Bauer said. However, sporadic damage was visible throughout the city. Businesses sustaining significant damage include Chwala's Construction and Kelly Grill.
Bauer said damage elsewhere in the county was light. He was aware of a building that collapsed near Cadott, and parts of Chippewa Falls, including the Chippewa County Courthouse and the YMCA, were closed because they didn't have power.
Stanley Fire Department Capt. Jeff Ryba was coordinating volunteer efforts at the city's community center in Chapman Park Thursday morning.
"I was out there all night, in the dark," Ryba said. "We've got trees and power lines down and roofs torn off. It's a combination of everything. We're just thankful there aren't any injuries."
Ryba had a list of dozens of volunteers, and he added that five or six area fire departments also had shown up to help. However, temperatures that were 50 degrees at midnight had dropped into the low 20s by 9:30 a.m., and it had started to snow, to go along with the blistering cold winds. He said that means they'll want to rotate in and out of short shifts to head back inside and warm up.
Throughout town, people were busy picking up fallen tree limbs and boarding up broken windows. The Stanley Police Department reported that 75% of the city's Xcel Energy customers lost power at about 9:15 p.m.; there was no timetable for when power would return. The Stanley-Boyd School District also closed for the day.
Julia Smith, 52, owns HealthStyles clinic in downtown. Outside her buiness was a twisted, metal sign for Hansen's grocery store, located blocks away. The building's south side was heavily damaged by debris that struck its exterior. She hadn't been inside yet to see what type of damage it sustained.
It's just unbelievable, and right before Christmas," Smith said. "I don't know when we can get back in business, and that hurts. My biggest thing is I'm glad everyone is okay, because this could have been so much worse."
Smith said she ran for cover at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
"My house was shaking for a bit," she said. "We were sitting in a closet. They are right -- it's kind of like a freight train coming through. My dog was shaking."
Brittney Willert was visibly shaking as she hugged her husband, Brandon, in their driveway. Brittney was about to leave to head to her parents' home in Champlin, Minn., because she didn't have any power at her house, and she wasn't sure when it was coming back on. Trees were down in their yard, blocking their ability to get cars out of the garage, so they drove on the grass to get to the street.
"There was lots of wind and an eery sound," she said. "We got to the basement."
Brandon Willert added: "It sounded like a bomb went off. I don't know if it was the trees hitting the house, or the pressure change in the house."
Brittney Willert said it made for a long night with no heat or elecricity.
"I just put lots of layers on and tried to go back to sleep," she said. "I didn't get much. And the dog was going crazy. It felt very scary."
Zachariah Crain had multiple broken windows, leaving a mess of glass in his home. Crain was at work when the storm hit. He wasn't sure what to expect when he got home at 11. He had damage to the south side of his house. Like others, he didn't have power, but his house had gas-powered heat.