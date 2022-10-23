CHIPPEWA FALLS— Every Buddy's Bar & Grill on West Central St. will be closed until further notice due to a fire that occurred on Saturday.
According to a press release from Chippewa Falls Fire Chief Lee Douglas, fire and emergency services responded to a structure fire at 19 W Central St. at 1 p.m.
Fire crews observed flames and heavy smoke coming from an upstairs apartment, and were able to get the fire under control in less than an hour.
Four tenants and one cat were evacuated from the upstairs apartment, with no injuries reported.
"At this point, the fire is under investigation but foul play is not suspected," Douglas stated.
