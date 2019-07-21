The Rice Lake Fire Department responded to nine incidents, including a structure fire, related to the thunderstorm that passed through the city Friday night.
According to a news release from the department:
The incidents occurred between 6:08 and 10:05 p.m. and included: two lightning strikes of residential homes, three service calls for possible natural gas leaks, one alarm investigation, one medical assist and storm assessment of the city.
At about 7:35 p.m., the department was dispatched to the structure fire at 1 Jachim Place in the city.
Upon arrival of the first Fire Department unit at about 7:40 p.m., heavy fire was visible from the north side of the building’s gable end. Firefighters made an aggressive exterior attack to control and extinguish the fire. There was minimal fire extension to the interior of the structure.
No damage estimate is available at this time. There were no firefighter injuries.
All fire units were placed back in service at 10:42 pm.
The suspected cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.
Twelve firefighters from the Rice Lake department responded along with two engines, one aerial ladder and one command vehicle.
In addition to the response by the Fire Department, Lakeview Medical Center ambulance service provided a paramedic unit for standby at the fire scene.