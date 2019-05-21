A Chippewa Falls student who made threats against classmates was taken off of a school bus Tuesday morning by police and not allowed to go to school.
Police and school district officials were made aware of the student's threats toward specific classmates and are conducting a full investigation, according to a news release.
"This situation was reported to law enforcement this morning by a parent," Superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos said in the news release. "We are so grateful for this. We ask that parents contact us or law enforcement if ever a child expresses a concern about school safety."
Families of students who were targeted in the threats are being contacted by the school district and police. There is no additional safety threat against students or schools, according to the news release.
The school district notified parents of the situation in an email sent at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday.