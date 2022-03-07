CHIPPEWA FALLS — The new legislative maps approved last week by the state Supreme Court strengthens the advantages of most incumbents in the Chippewa Valley, according to a review by Marquette University.
The state Supreme Court selected a set of maps endorsed by Gov. Tony Evers instead of maps supported by Republicans, who have indicated they plan to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. However, if the U.S. Supreme Court opts to not hear the case, the Evers' maps selected by the state Supreme Court will be implemented.
Marquette University Law School studied each state Assembly, Senate district and U.S. Congressional seat to determine the advantage each party has for every seat, and their likely margin of victory.
The most noteworthy finding from the study is that the 3rd Congressional District is considered a +2.4% lead for Republicans. Incumbent Ron Kind, a Democrat, is not seeking re-election. Republican candidate Derrick Van Orden, who narrowly lost to Kind in 2020, is the likely nominee for his party.
U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, holds a +18.9% lead for the Seventh Congressional District, the study finds. That is unchanged margin of anticipated victory with the new map, even though the boundaries changed slightly under Evers' map.
Among area races for state office, State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, faces a challenge retaining his 31st state senate seat, as the study finds the district is now +1.6% for Republicans.
Rep. Rob Summerfield's 67th Assembly seat becomes more Republican, growing from a +19.8% to a +23.5%.
The 68th Assembly Seat moves closer to competitive, shrinking from a Republican +13.2% advantage to a +6.7% margin. Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, is vacating that seat to run for the 23rd state Senate seat. Retiring incumbent Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, represents the 23rd state Senate seat, which is currently a +19.7 Republican advantage; that shrinks slightly to a +18.5% anticipated margin of victory.
Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Pleasant Valley, saw his district be virutally unchanged, going from a +15.1% to a +15.3% margin.
Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, saw no change in her anticipated margin of victory, at a +23.3% for Democrats.
Rep. Clint Moses, R-Menomonie, also saw his district strengthen, going from an anticipated +14% to a +15.3%.
The Evers' maps would elect 44 Democrats and 55 Republicans in the Assembly, and 13 Democrats and 20 Republicans in the Senate, based on an analysis from the governor's office. Currently, Republicans currently hold a 61-38 majority in the Assembly and 21-12 advantage in the Senate.
Republicans would win five congressional seats and Democrats would have three, the same breakdown as it is now, according to Evers' office.
The Legislature redraws Wisconsin's congressional and legislative district maps every 10 years to reflect population changes. The process, known as redistricting, can solidify the partisan majority in the Legislature for a decade. With the stakes so high, Evers and Republican lawmakers couldn't agree on a plan, leading to both sides asking the state Supreme Court to choose between each side's maps.
The new maps will be used for races this fall, starting with the Aug. 9 primary. Elections officials have pushed for quick resolution of the legal fight so the district boundaries are known before candidates take out nomination papers next month.
Republicans asked that the current districts remain in place while the court battle plays out.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.