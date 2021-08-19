Sorry, an error occurred.
BLACK RIVER FALLS — A wanted man's attempt to elude a sheriff's deputy in a slow-speed car chase on Wednesday night was stopped by shrubbery.
A Jackson County sheriff's deputy went to the Ho-Chunk Casino in the town of Brockway at about 10:28 p.m. to make contact with Christopher L. Martin, 42, of Black River Falls.
The wanted man fled in his vehicle, driving at slow speeds through the nearby Sand Pillow neighborhood without his headlights on, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
He drove the vehicle into a residential yard where it became immobilized by a large bush.
Martin was taken into custody with further incident and booked into the Jackson County Jail under felony warrants for fleeing an officer and bail jumping.
