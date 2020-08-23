EAU CLAIRE -- Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry is offering RecRecess this week at three neighborhood parks.
Children ages 8 to 11 can spend a morning trying out new activities and hanging out with friends. Instructor-led activities may include basketball skills, bean bag toss, croquet, kite flying, ladder golf, foot golf and others that can be physically distanced easily. Face masks are required.
Registration is required and costs $7 per class. The maximum number of students for each class is 16.
The activity is offered from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.
To learn more about the offering and to register, go to eauclaire.maxgalaxy.net.
Email recreation@eauclairewi.gov with questions.