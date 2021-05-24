MADISON — State Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, recently was appointed chairman of the Assembly Committee on Housing and Real Estate.
Summerfield, who represents the 67th Assembly District, said he collaborated with former Gov. Scott Walker in 2018 to create a low-income housing tax credit program and is now authoring a bill to create a state workforce housing tax credit to help address Wisconsin’s workforce housing shortage.
"I have been working on housing issues for some time now, and it is an issue area that I am passionate about," Summerfield said in a statement. "I am looking forward to this new opportunity and building on the progress our state has made thus far."