CHIPPEWA FALLS — State Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, has been named Majority Caucus chairman, which means he will have a larger role in setting the agenda when legislators return to Madison next year.
"Being part of the leadership team is really good for our area," Summerfield said Monday. "I think there are 16 new (Assembly Republicans), and we need to look at what they'd like to accomplish. We'll be going into meetings in the next couple of weeks to finalize our agenda. I want to keep working for our area, to make sure the needs of northwest Wisconsin aren't forgotten."
Summerfield, 42, was first elected in 2016. During his first three terms, he has focused much of his attention on expanding broadband services in rural areas, and worked to secure funding on those needs. Some of the top issues he would like to address entering this session is education policy, taxes, and workforce housing.
"Also, where is inflation going to take us, and what direction will that be going on the budget?" he said.
While many states allow votes cast early to be tabulated prior to Election Day, in Wisconsin, they cannot be opened until the day of the election. It is why many states have quick election results, while Wisconsin's numbers will often not be released until later in the evening, creating the false belief of "late night vote dumps." There have been discussions in recent years to change state law to allow those votes to be opened, but not counted.
"We had discussions on this, and we want to see where everyone is on this," Summerfield said. "We want to make sure ballots aren't counted ahead of time."
Summerfield said he's eager for the new job.
"I am grateful for this opportunity to serve my caucus and the state in my new role," he said. "I am excited to be a member of this strong leadership team, and I look forward to taking on this position as the legislature enters a new session."
Last week, Summerfield won another two-year term with 16,878 votes, or 63%. Democrat Jason Bennett of Chippewa Falls received 9,807 votes, or 37%.
Along with his duties as legislator, Summerfield has helped operate and manage Two Acres Supper Club and Chippewa Valley Land Title. He is a lifelong county resident.