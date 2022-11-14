CHIPPEWA FALLS — State Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, has been named Majority Caucus chairman, which means he will have a larger role in setting the agenda when legislators return to Madison next year.

"Being part of the leadership team is really good for our area," Summerfield said Monday. "I think there are 16 new (Assembly Republicans), and we need to look at what they'd like to accomplish. We'll be going into meetings in the next couple of weeks to finalize our agenda. I want to keep working for our area, to make sure the needs of northwest Wisconsin aren't forgotten."

