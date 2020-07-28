Wisconsin-based traveling theater company Summit Players Theatre is entering the final month of No Bummer Summer: A Digital Shakespeareance.
The online program was created to replace the company’s usual Shakespeare in the State Parks program, which was canceled in May due to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Summit Players Theatre has been releasing educational videos, podcasts, a scavenger hunt, online workshops and other content, and will continue doing so until Aug. 31.
The No Bummer Summer program includes a digital version of the company’s primary educational workshop, “Playing with Shakespeare: Get Outside with Will.” Participants take part in Shakespeare games and exercises culminating in performing a short scene.
The company’s No Bummer Summer program consists of the following content:
• Workshops: Digital versions of Summit Players Theatre’s inventive, imaginative Shakespeare workshops, these videos take kids and “fun adults” through a series of exercises, activities and games to explore who Shakespeare was, what he did and some important elements in his plays. Participants get to be part of the action by recreating scenes from Shakespeare plays on their own.
• Wednesdays With Will: Every Wednesday, education director Caroline Norton offers a short, energetic lesson on an aspect of Shakespeare’s works or life along with an activity to complete.
• Podcasts: Summit Players Theatre team members and experienced guests share their thoughts on various Shakespeare plays.
