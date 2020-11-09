EAU CLAIRE — A car chase that began Sunday night in Chippewa Falls ended with a vehicle in flames in Eau Claire and the driver in handcuffs.
Officers from Chippewa Falls, Lake Hallie, Altoona, Eau Claire and the State Patrol were involved in the pursuit of Andrew R. Premo, 30, of Chippewa Falls.
The chase began at 11:09 p.m. when a Chippewa Falls officer saw a vehicle drive off the road and hit property near the intersection of Woodward and South avenues, according to a news release.
The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver accelerated and led law enforcement on a chase through multiple jurisdictions.
During the pursuit, tire deflation devices were used and successfully popped all four tires on the fleeing car. However, the vehicle continued driving and led the chase into the north side of Eau Claire.
The pursuit continued toward downtown Eau Claire with the driver losing control of the vehicle and crashing it on the Madison Street bridge. Premo kept stepping on the gas pedal of the disabled car, which caused it to catch fire. The vehicle fire was reported at about 11:36 p.m., according to a call log for the Eau Claire Fire Department.
Premo then got out of the car, but refused officers' commands to surrender peacefully. Police used a nonlethal projectile to subdue him and take him into custody.
The driver was checked out at an area hospital before he was taken to jail. There were no passengers in the car and no bystanders or officers were hurt in the pursuit.
Premo had an active arrest warrant and was on probation for prior convictions. The vehicle used in the chase was not registered to him, but another person who also is on parole.
For Sunday's events, Premo faces charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, knowingly fleeing an officer, resisting arrest and violating his probation.
In a case pending in Chippewa County Court, Premo was charged in September for driving a vehicle without the owner's consent and theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000. One of the conditions of his bond in that case is to not drive another individual's car, according to online court records.