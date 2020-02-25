The Wisconsin Supreme Court has denied a review of the prison sentence for a former Eau Claire County treasurer who was convicted of stealing tax dollars.
Larry Lokken’s case was among dozens that the state’s highest court decided this month that it will not review, which allows other judges’ rulings to stand.
Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen sentenced Lokken in January 2016 to 9½ years in prison followed by 11 years on extended supervision. However, Theisen also ordered that Lokken would spend five more years in prison, plus an additional five on extended supervision if restitution wasn’t paid within 4½ years of the sentencing.
Lokken had appealed the legality of the additional prison time tied to restitution and argued for resentencing on all charges. The state’s 3rd District Court of Appeals ruled in September that Theisen did exceed his authority to impose the additional prison time if restitution wasn't paid in 4½ years. However, the appeals court stated that if Lokken doesn't repay what the court says he owes while on probation, Theisen could then add prison time to Lokken's sentence.
The Supreme Court decided on Feb. 11 to deny Lokken’s petition for review, according to online court records. The case appeared on a news release dated Friday that listed all of the cases the court is opting not to take up.
Lokken, 72, is currently serving his prison sentence at Thompson Correctional Center in Deerfield, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections’ website.
Lokken and his former deputy treasurer, Kay Onarheim, were both convicted in late 2015 on charges of theft in a business setting and misconduct in office for taking money from the treasurer’s office in the later years of their long careers there.
Onarheim, 68, currently resides in the Robert E. Ellsworth Center in Union Grove where she is serving her eight-year prison sentence, which will be followed by a decade on extended supervision. Theisen also set the same additional prison and supervision time for Onarheim if she does not pay her share of restitution. She did not appeal her sentence.
The two are required to pay back the money they were found guilty of taking from the treasurer’s office during their last three years on the job before both retired in 2013.
Charges against them were for $625,758 they were accused of taking between 2011 and 2013.
A police investigation into their embezzlement found evidence going further back and put the total amount they were believed to have taken at $1.39 million.
The county government did recoup most of the stolen money, primarily through a $1 million payment from its insurance carrier.